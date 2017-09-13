NEW DELHI: Paytm Payments Bank recently launched India’s only mobile-first bank with zero charges on all online transactions and no minimum balance requirement.

The bank is focused on driving financial inclusion by bringing half a billion Indians into the mainstream economy. Paytm Payments Bank is owned by Vijay Shekhar Sharma who holds 51 percent stake and One97 Communications, which holds 49 percent stake.

Paytm played an important role in democratizing access to digital payments for hundreds of millions of Indians ranging from small kirana store-owners and daily wage laborers to large retailers. As millions of customers have experienced the power of convenient digital payments within the large Paytm ecosystem, they have been waiting eagerly for the Paytm Payments Bank launch. This has led to over 10 million customers signing up for a Paytm Payments Bank account in the beta launch.

“We are glad to receive this opportunity to build first-of-its-kind banking services and serve our nation. We will bring un-banked and under-banked fellow Indians to the mainstream economy and help them become a part of the financial services ecosystem. We are excited about the incredible response to our consumer beta launch and are looking forward to further expanding our services,” said MD and CEO – Paytm Payments Bank, Renu Satti.

Paytm Payments Bank offers Savings Accounts with no minimum balance requirement and a free RuPay Digital Debit Card. This card comes with a free insurance cover up to Rs. two lacs in case of death or permanent total disability.

KYC customers can open a PPB account instantly on their smartphone. The company is also looking to partner with Universal Banks to offer additional financial services to its customers to roll out full bouquet of banking services that includes term deposits, retail and SME loans.

The bank’s board has Indian stalwarts such as former RBI Executive Director PV Bhaskar, former Shriram Group Director GS Sundarajan and Saama Capital Director Ash Lilani. Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Chairman – Paytm Payments Bank) and Renu Satti (MD and CEO - Paytm Payments Bank) are the other directors.