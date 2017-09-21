Home Business

Zomato data breach sixth biggest in first half of 2017

According to the "Breach Level Index" released by digital security firm Gemalto, a total of 203.7 million data records were compromised in 18 data breaches in India in the firsh half.

Published: 21st September 2017 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2017 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Taking the decision forward, the Swiss government has now notified the decision and the notification authorises the Council to notify India about the exact date when such automatic exchange must take plac
By IANS

NEW DELHI: The malicious outsider attack on food delivery app Zomato that exposed 17 million records was the sixth biggest data breach globally in the first half of 2017, a new report said on Thursday.

According to the "Breach Level Index" released by digital security firm Gemalto, a total of 203.7 million data records were compromised in 18 data breaches in India in the firsh half.

Compared to the last six months of 2016, the number of lost, stolen or compromised records increased by 167 million with 61 per cent of data breach incidents being identity theft.

The continuous attacks on Aadhaar data was another significant data breach related to financial access and identity theft in the country.

Globally, a large portion of the 1.9 billion stolen or compromised data records came from the 22 largest data breaches, each involving more than one million compromised records, the report said.

"IT consultant CGI and Oxford Economics recently issued a study, using data from the Breach Level Index and found that two-thirds of firms breached had their share price negatively impacted," said Jason Hart, Vice President and CTO, Data Protection, Gemalto, in a statement.

"Out of the 65 companies evaluated the breach cost shareholders over $52.40 billion," he added.

A total of 918 data breaches were recorded worldwide, in which more than 500 (59 per cent) had an unaccounted number of compromised data records.

The primary sources of data breaches included malicious outsiders, accounting for 74 per cent of the total -- an increase of 23 per cent from last six months of 2016.

While malicious insider attacks only made up 8 per cent of all breaches, the amount of records compromised was 20 million, up from 500,000 (4,114 per cent increase).

Identity theft was the leading 'type' of data breach, accounting for 74 per cent of the total -- an increase of 49 per cent from the previous semester.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Breach of data Zomato

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp