Dabur India ties up with Amazon for online ayurveda marketplace

Published: 22nd September 2017

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India today said it has tied up with e-commerce major Amazon for an online ayurveda marketplace which will house all ayurvedic brands and products available in the country.     

The company, which will also offer consumers an insight into various ayurvedic medicines for treating a variety of ailments, said the idea is to service all health and personal care related needs of patients.     

The exclusive ayurveda e-marketplace has been hosted by Amazon India and the content is developed by Dabur India, the company said in a statement.     

"Consumers can search basis companies, brands and ailments and will gain access to all ayurveda solutions available in the country today," Dabur India Executive Director Consumer Care Business KK Chutani said.     

Products of other ayurvedic manufacturing companies like Baba Ramdev-promoted Patanjali and Himalaya would also feature on the marketplace. "By providing A+ content for developing this marketplace, Dabur also gains prime visibility on the portal," Chutani said. 

