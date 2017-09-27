Home Business

PM Modi for increased use of RuPay debit cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked the Secretary, Financial Services, to look at ways to increase the use of RuPay debit cards that have been issued to Jan Dhan account holders.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked the Secretary, Financial Services, to look at ways to increase the use of RuPay debit cards that have been issued to Jan Dhan account holders.

He gave the directive while reviewing the progress towards handling and resolution of grievances related to the banking sector, according to a PMO statement.

Modi was chairing a meeting of Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI), a monthly exercise of interaction with top officials of the states via video conference. He was briefed on the relief that has been received by the Jan Dhan account holders, as part of the insurance provisions that are linked to these accounts, the statement added.

The prime minister also called for sustained efforts to boost digital payments and work towards a less cash society, it added. 

