Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland targets RS 5,000 crore total revenue 

CHENNAI: Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it is looking to aggressively tap the opportunities in the defence sector, which could enable the company to reach cumulative revenues of Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years.

“We would focus only on mobility of defence products. We have been the largest provider in transportation (business),” said Vinod K Dasari, Managing Director, Ashok Leyland.

Stating that the Group’s defence portfolio stands at Rs 800 crore, Dasari said they are primarily focusing on domestic markets but will also explore opportunities to export these products to SAARC countries, Africa and Thailand in the first phase.

The heavy commercial vehicle-maker has showcased six advanced products and technology solutions at the DefExpo organised by the Defence Ministry in Chennai. According to Amandeep Singh, Head (Defence), Ashok Leyland, the company has developed capabilities which will help it bid for 20-25 per cent of tenders of the Indian Army against the one per cent earlier.

“We are proud of having won 31 tenders in the last two years and this alone will result in cumulative revenues of over Rs 5,000 crore, over the next five years,” Singh said.