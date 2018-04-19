CHENNAI: Mid-level IT firm Mindtree on Wednesday reported a 87.5 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at `182.2 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2018, driven by large deal wins. The Bengaluru-based company reported revenue of `1,464 crore in the same period, a growth of 11.1 per cent.“We ended the year on a strong note, and are seeing that momentum creating a healthy start to our new fiscal year. The further success of our large-deal focus reflects the need for Global 2000 businesses to marry large-scale with agility. Mindtree is in that sweet spot,” said Rostow Ravanan, CEO & MD.

Ravanan said Mindtree’s enduring strategic investments in expertise for Domain, Digital and Run are clearly recognised by the market. The company has extended its presence into the infrastructure management area for a partner and an existing customer in the enterprise software product segment, and was awarded a multi-year and multi-million dollar opportunity.

During the quarter, the company also got a contract for providing cutting-edge analytics for an automotive firm in the UK. Mindtree’s existing airline client in the US had chosen it as a strategic partner to support application development, maintenance and quality assurance services. Its digital business rose 18.9 per cent during the year.