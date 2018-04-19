The logo of Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) is pictured along a roadside in Ahmedabad, India.(Photo |Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Sanjay Kumar Moitra on Wednesday took over charge of Director (Onshore) of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). As Director (Onshore), he will look after oil and gas production from ONGC's onshore fields.

With over 35 years of experience in oil & gas production activities at various Indian basins, Moitra has conceptualised many out-of-box ideas for efficient resource management leading to implementation of a large number of complex and high-value projects in India's oil & gas industry.

Before assuming charge as Director (Onshore), Moitra headed the Bassein & Satellite (B&S) Asset in Western Offshore, Mumbai - the highest gas-producing and second highest oil producing Asset of ONGC and the country - since 2013. The B&S Asset caters to about 30 percent of total gas production of the country.

Earlier, he has also handled critical senior management roles including Head Well Services-Offshore & Chief Offshore Technology & Projects [2012-13], Surface Area Manager - Mumbai High (North) [2010-12], In-charge Facility Engineering Group - Western Offshore [2008-10], Head- Production Planning, Monitoring & Analysis Group of all Offshore Assets and Plants of Mumbai Region of ONGC [2004-08].

He has headed various high-level committees and task forces to oversee critical projects related to oil and gas production, facility renewal, operational issues and technology initiatives.

A thorough technocrat, Moitra has authored many scientific papers relevant to the oil and gas industry. He authored and presented a paper on "Integrated Asset Model of Mumbai High Field" at Offshore Technology Conference (OTC-2007), Houston, USA and also co-authored a paper on "Implementation of Integrated Network Optimization Model for the Mumbai High Field-Crucial to Field-Wide Optimization" at Offshore Europe-2009 at Aberdeen, UK.

Moitra joined ONGC in the year 1982. He holds a BE in Mechanical Engineering from Jabalpur University, India and has also completed an Advance Management Course from Cambridge University, UK in 2011.