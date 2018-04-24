MUMBAI: Direct-to-home operator Tata Sky and video streaming major Netflix today said they have entered into a strategic partnership for content delivery.

Through this partnership, Tata Sky subscribers in India will be able to browse and access the entire Netflix service, including TV shows, films, documentaries, in the coming months through future Tata Sky platforms, according to a joint statement released by the companies.

"Tata Sky's partnership with Netflix adds another dimension to providing world-wide quality content on-demand for our subscribers. Keeping up with our promise of pioneering innovation, we will soon announce the offering that is possible with this partnership," said Harit Nagpal, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Sky.

The DTH operator currently has presence across 2 lakh towns with over 18 million connections in the country.

Commenting on the partnership, Netflix global head of business development Bill Holmes said, "With this new partnership and Netflix's stellar line up of original content from across the world, Tata Sky's customers will be able to seamlessly access and enjoy all the best entertainment in one place."