With the summer approaching fast in 2018, it is time to plan a great vacation. The Caribbean is indeed a perfect choice, even if you have visited the islands before. What could be better than balmy days spent on a beach under an umbrella and with a drink or a book in your hand? The best part is that the Caribbean can still boast of countless undiscovered spots and locations. It is indeed a wonderful a place to visit in the summer, and you will definitely find better hotel rates and fewer crowds. The beaches, the rum, the food, the Caribbean has it all for a -fledged summer vacation! Just browse some of these leading beachfront Caribbean villas whether you’re on a trip with the whole family or looking for a romantic getaway. Escape to the sun and adventurous holiday in the Caribbean to escape the cold blues.

Barbados

One of the well-known luxury capitals of the Caribbean, Barbados is the place to let your hair down. Enjoy the island’s rum trail on Foursquare and Mount Gay or check out the lovable surf town of Bathsheba. This is where you can let your hair down. Caribbean’s easternmost isle has something for everyone, and some of the best hotels are here. The weather can be super and sunny, and the beaches are wider than usual during the summers. Local music hits the airwaves as the island gets ready for the Barbados carnival. Take advantage of the Summer specials on the beaches, hotels, and restaurants.

Guadeloupe

The picturesque tropical retreat carries two isles: Basse-Terre and Grande-Terre. Guadeloupe's largest city, Pointe-à-Pitre is famous for its ornate French architecture and the marketplace brimming with all sorts of stalls. Terre's La Grand is the longest beach in Guadeloupe, and you must visit Jardin Botanique de Deshaies, for unique local flowers and an array of water lilies. Take a Gwo-ka dance class while here in Guadeloupe and get lost in the drumming. Even if you cannot follow all the moves, it is simply fun to experience the traditional art form.

Vieques, Puerto Rico

For most, it is love at first sight as they set their foot on Vieques. Enjoy those deserted beaches, fresh fruits being sold at roadside stalls and the delicious Puerto Rican cuisine served in small charming restaurants. The local resorts offer outdoor activities and excursions, yoga sessions, spa treatments, and more. The 19th-century Fort Conde de Mirasol and a small museum are the two popular tourist attractions. The hilly and unspoiled land is fast growing in popularity due to its abundance of pristine beaches. It is indeed a haven for vacationists in search of peaceful seaside resorts.

Eleuthera, Bahamas

Maybe you have never heard of Eleuthera, but there are several reasons to make a trip to this secret island. Touted as the "Pineapple Capital of the World," you can enjoy contrasting views of the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. Home to the Glass Window Bridge, Eleuthera boasts of pineapple farms and historic sites. There are lush acres of private beaches and several resorts as well as oceanfront boutique villas. It is well famous for those pink sand beaches and big waves. Depending on what you are looking for, the options are truly endless here. Whether one is looking for an off-the-beaten-path trip or the bohemian vibes, Eleuthera has the sun, sand, and sea experience. It is an ideal location for complete relaxation. There are plenty of hotels, excellent restaurants and a supermarket and miles and miles of beaches, all to yourself!

The British Virgin Islands

Peter Island is indeed remarkable because of its excellent dining options, fine beaches, and world-class spa treatments. It is a perfect location for a summer vacation. Take advantage of yachting classes or Learn to Sail” and “Sea for Yourself,” that makes it a favorite among the jet set. Enjoy picnics, and other amenities. One can explore the less developed islands on ferries that will take you between islands. Enjoy those rustic hangouts that feature hammocks and entertainment, barbecue, powerful cocktails and beachfront lounge chairs.

Montego Bay, Jamaica

If you are looking forward to clear waters, radiant sun and good food, you could never go wrong with a trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica. You can easily get good accommodations and fine services here. Major attractions in Montego Bay include the Sugar Mill Falls Water Park, Chukka Tours, and Old Fort Craft Park. During summers, the island can be quite cheap. There are excitement and fun for both kids and adults here. Montego Bay has plenty to offer to families with teenagers. One can enjoy the ghoulish ghost tours or the exhilarating rainforest thrills or the hip-hop street dance.

Saba

Saba is located near St. Maarten along the northeast Caribbean and has four main villages. There is plenty to do and see here. You can hike through the rainforest along the island's original stone paths. Make it to the summit of Mount Scenery that happens to be the highest peak on the island. Enjoy sea fishing, scuba diving, hiking and snorkeling that Saba is known for. Saba Marine Park is home to dolphins, sharks, and turtles as well as coral formations. Explore those underwater mountains that have been made due to volcanic activity. For those looking for calm and a peaceful holiday, they can head for Saba. As for the accommodations, one can pick from eco-lodges, luxury villas, and intimate boutique hotels.