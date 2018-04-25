CHENNAI : Tata Sky and video streaming pioneer Netflix said they have partnered to provide Tata Sky subscribers’ access to Netflix’s entire content including TV shows, movies and documentaries.

The content would be accessible in the coming months through future Tata Sky platforms, the companies said.The news comes as the popularity of connected televisions has been increasing in India, among Netflix and Amazon Prime subscribers.

“We are delighted to partner with Tata Sky to bring great content under the same roof. With this new partnership and Netflix’s stellar line-up of original content from across the world, Tata Sky’s customers will be able to seamlessly access all the best entertainment contents they love in one place,” said Bill Holmes, global head of business development for Netflix.Earlier this year, Netflix had tied up with Airtel and Videocon d2h to integrate the Netflix app to the direct-to-home set-top boxes of the operators.