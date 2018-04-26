MUMBAI: Key Indian equity indices on Thursday traded with moderate gains during the mid-afternoon session with healthy buying observed in IT, FMCG and consumer durables stocks.

Index heavyweights like Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and ITC were the top gainers on the BSE.

According to market observers, mixed trend in the global markets, along with caution on the day of derivatives expiry and selling pressure in oil and gas, capital goods and telecom stocks, trimmed gains of the indices.

Around 1.10 p.m., the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded higher by 13.05 points or 0.12 per cent at 10,583.60 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,532.95 points, traded at 34,573.27 points -- up 72 points or 0.21 per cent from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 34,603.27 points and a low of 34,505.62 points during the intra-day trade.

However, the BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,379 declines and 1,044 advances.

On Wednesday, weak global cues, coupled with profit booking, pulled the equity indices lower.

The NSE Nifty50 closed at 10,570.55 points -- down 43.80 points or 0.41 per cent -- while the Sensex closed at 34,501.27 points, down 115.37 points or 0.33 per cent.

