India's Yes Bank Ltd posted a 29 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher interest income.

Net profit rose to 11.79 billion rupees (USD 176.50 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 9.14 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Analysts on average estimated profit at 10.99 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.28 percent at end-March, compared with 1.72 percent in the preceding quarter and 1.52 percent in the year-ago period.

Interest income was up 32 per cent.