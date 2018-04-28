AAI inks performance MoU with Civil Aviation Ministry

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has signed its Annual Performance Contract (APC) for the year 2018-19 with Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The MoU was signed on April 27 between Secretary (Civil Aviation) R.N. Choubey and Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Chairman, AAI.

On this occasion, senior officials from the Ministry and Board Members of AAI were also present.

The MoU specifies various parameters and targets to be performed by AAI during the year. The parameters and targets include all the major areas of AAI i.e. finance, capacity utilization, research and development, project implementation, HR and cargo etc.

The AAI has undertaken an ambitious target of Rs. 4,100 crores towards capital expenditure on airport infrastructure development during 2018-19.

The AAI has also signed target to utilize 94% of its total passenger capacity at its airports. Also, to improve the quality of services, AAI has undertaken to carry out Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey at its top 20 airports by an International agency i.e. Airports Council International. AAI has also agreed to carry out HR audit at its airports in order to strengthen its Human Resource.