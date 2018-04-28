Home Business

IDBI bank loan fraud: BSE chairman, Bank of Baroda ex-chief named

Ironically, one of them is an associate member of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners — a member of the takeover panel of SEBI.

Published: 28th April 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

A file Image of IDBI Bank Ltd.

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the CBI intensifying its investigation, more high-profile names are coming to light in the Rs 600-crore IDBI loan fraud including Sethurathnam Ravi, current chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange and P S Shenoy, former CMD of Bank of Baroda and former IBA chairman.

Ravi, who took charge as Chairman of the Bombay Stock Exchange on November 14 last year, was serving as the independent director of IDBI Board during the period of fraud and was chairman of IDBI Bank’s Audit Committee.

Ironically, he is an associate member of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners — a member of the takeover panel of SEBI.

Ravi is also a member on the Boards of SBI-SG Global Securities Services, SMERA Ratings, STCI Finance, Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Tourism Finance Corporation of India and UTI Trustee Company, among others.Another name that has figured in the fraud is of Shenoy, who was serving as an independent director of IDBI Board.

Incidentally, he was the former CMD of Bank of Baroda and was also elected as chairman of Indian Banks’ Association for 2004-05.

Aptech non-executive director Ninad Karpe has also figured in the fraud. Till date, IDBI Bank fraud has named 15 serving and retired officials of the bank, which includes two serving CMDs.“The rot is deeper than we anticipated.

See the names of people, they are serving CEOs and CMDs. The whole system needs to be overhauled. Also, independent directors cannot shrug off from their responsibilities,” a senior Finance Ministry official told TNIE.

The CBI on Thursday registered a case against former Aircel promoter C Sivasankaran’s companies — British Virgin Islands-based M/s Axcel Sunshine Limited and Finland-based WinWinD Oy — for allegedly defaulting on loans worth `600 crore taken from IDBI Bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IDBI bank loan fraud
More from this section

Reserve Bank of India liberalises External Commercial Borrowings norms; more access to cheaper funds

IT Industry, e-commerce sector

Wage growth a leading priority for Indian employees: Survey

Insurance cos should focus on road safety initiatives: Nitin Gadkari

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures