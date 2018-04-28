Home Business

RBI lifts key restriction on foreign investors in bond market

The decision by the RBI, announced late on Friday, came close on the heels of weak investor interest in two recent auctions that led to a spike in sovereign debt yields.

Published: 28th April 2018 10:58 AM

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the entrance gate of its headquarters in Mumbai. | REUTERS

The Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it is withdrawing a restriction that limited foreign investors to only investing in government and corporate bonds with tenures of three years or more, a move that could bolster the domestic bond market.

At Thursday's auction of a 7.37 percent 2023 bond, the Reserve Bank of India was only able to sell about 430 million rupees out of the 30 billion on offer into the market, with the remainder having to be bought by primary dealers.

