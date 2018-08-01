Home Business

Bajaj Auto records 30 per cent increase in July sales at 4,00,343 units

Bajaj Auto Ltd. plant in Pune. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto today reported 30 per cent increase in sales at 4,00,343 units in July. The company had sold 3,07,727 units in the year-ago month, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 2,37,511 units as against 1,86,497 units, up 27 per cent, it added. Motorcycle sales stood at 201,433 units as compared to 164,915 units in July last year.

Commercial vehicle sales were at 36,078 units as compared to 21,582 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said.

Total exports in July were up 34 per cent at 1,62,832 units as against 1,21,230 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.

Motorcycle exports stood at 1,31,247 units as against 1,00,267 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 31 per cent.

Commercial vehicles exports soared by 51 per cent to 31,585 units as compared to 20,963 units in July last year, Bajaj Auto said.

