Home Business

India accounted for about one-third revenue in 2017: OnePlus

OnePlus led the premium smartphone segment (Rs 30,000 and above) in India with 40 per cent market share in the June quarter (2018)

Published: 01st August 2018 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

A man holding One Plus Three phone. (Photo: YouTube)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India accounted for about one-third of OnePlus' revenues last year and is set to become the "second home ground" for the premium smartphone maker, its chief executive Pete Lau said today.

OnePlus led the premium smartphone segment (Rs 30,000 and above) in India with 40 per cent market share in the June quarter (2018), helped by record shipments of its OnePlus 6 handset as compared to its previous smartphones, according to Counterpoint Research.

"Last year, for the first time, we hit the USD 1 billion revenue mark and this year, with the OnePlus 6, it managed to sell 1 million units in 22 days.

India, as a market, has emerged as a frontrunner in what has been an incredible journey, making for almost one-third of the company's revenue in 2017," Lau said in a blogpost.

He added that the Indian market is "now set to become our second home ground, a centre for product innovation. Our new R&D centre in India is just the beginning".

He recounted that the company had not launched its maiden flagship in India first in 2013.

"Despite not being officially present in India, we already had people purchasing the product from European and North American markets to take back home," he said, adding that this response made the company "take a leap of faith" with the Indian market.

He also highlighted that "India is today a community that is our eye to the globe, a soundboard for experimentation through which we understand the pulse of the customer at a global level".

While the Counterpoint report did not disclose the number of devices shipped under the premium segment, market experts estimate that quarterly smartphone shipments range between 1-1.5 million units.

Korean tech major Samsung captured 34 per cent share of the premium smartphone segment in India in the June quarter, while Apple's share was at 14 per cent - the lowest for the US brand.

These three brands contributed to 88 per cent of the premium handset market as compared to 95 per cent a quarter ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OnePlus smartphones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century