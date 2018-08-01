Khadi and Village Industries Commission launches western, ethnic wear collections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has rolled out exclusive western and ethnic designer wear collections at Khadi Bhawan, New Delhi.

Inaugurating the line, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Giriraj Singh said that from the proverbial ‘Dadaji-Netaji fabric’, Khadi had come a long way. “To me, the launch of exclusive western and ethnic wear collections is like Indianness fusioning with different fashion trends across the globe. No wonder, in the coming days Khadi will become the global fabric,” he said.

Singh said the growth of Khadi had become a matter of surprise for many business majors across the nation.

“KVIC is giving a real shape to the dreams of the Prime Minister as it is the biggest job-provider in the nation,” he said.