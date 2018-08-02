Home Business

ONGC first-quarter profit up 58 per cent to Rs 6,144 crore

Analysts on average had expected ONGC to post a standalone profit of 66.43 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

A technician is pictured inside a desalter plant of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Photo: File/Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned oil sector giant ONGC on Thursday reported its highest quarterly net profit in over four-and-a-half-years, boosted by a sharp rise in prices for oil and gas.

According to the firm, net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, stood at Rs 6,143.88 crore against Rs 3,884.73 crore a year ago, up 58 per cent. This is the highest profit recorded by the firm since December 2013, when earnings had hit Rs 7,126 crore. ONGC’s revenue from operations have also risen sharply by 42.7 per cent to Rs 27,212.83 crore.

During the period, ONGC realised $71.48 for every barrel of crude oil it produced, up 47.6 per cent over $48.42 a barrel a year ago. For natural gas, it got $3.06 per million British thermal unit compared to $2.48 per mmBtu a year ago

However, ONGC said its crude oil production during the period actually dropped 5.3 per cent to 5 million tonnes.

Analysts on average had expected ONGC to post a standalone profit of 66.43 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters.

India had raised prices of its locally produced gas by about 6 percent for April-September to $3.06 per million British thermal units (mBtu) compared to $2.89/mBtu in the previous six months.

Revenue from offshore operations rose 38 percent to 180.66 billion rupees in the quarter while total expenses went up 30 percent to 182.56 billion rupees.

(with Reuters input)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ONGC earnings report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release