Home Business

Government's digital incentive scheme faces technology hurdle

The scheme, once implemented, will let customers making payments using Rupay card or BHIM UPI get a cashback of 20 per cent of the total GST amount, subject to a maximum of Rs 100.

Published: 04th August 2018 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council Meet

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and other ministers at the GST Council meeting on 4 August 2018 (Photo | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government today announced to come up with pilot project to incentivise digital payment, however GST council members claim that the move may not be happen anytime sooner as the technology is not ready yet to support the system.

A ministerial panel headed by Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi today approved the proposal for incentivising digital payments through Rupay card and BHIM app by way of cash back.

“Once implemented, customers making payments using Rupay card or BHIM UPI will get a cashback of 20 per cent of the total GST amount, subject to a maximum of Rs 100. We will first launch it on the pilot basis in states which are willing to take up the project,” Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after the meeting, without specifying any time-line.

However other members claim that the technology is not yet ready to support the move.

“The technology is not ready yet. It will take lot of time to prepare technology to calculate tax slabs and do the refund process, so it was decided that once technology is ready, then it will be up to the states, if they wish to take up this pilot project. It is not mandatory. All this will take some time,” Amit Mitra, Finance Minister of West Bengal told TNIE after the meeting.

Bihar Deputy chief minister Sushil Modi said Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Gujarat have all agreed to join this pilot project, he said. “Compliance will increase. In the longer run, it will encourage formalization of the economy,” said Modi.

The GoM had last month decided to defer by a year the proposal to incentivise digital payments under GST citing revenue implications of doling out concessional tax rate, however in its latest meeting on July 21, Piyush Goyal asked the GoM to have a re-look at the possibility of early introduction of concessions for digital payments.

Meanwhile, the meeting which was called to discuss the problems specific to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the country did not take any major decision on the sector today and has decided to form a six member sub-committee headed by minister of state for finance Shiv Pratap Shukla to look into the taxation and other issues related to smaller businesses.

“The issues related to law will be taken up by the law committee and those related to rates will go to the fitment committee,” Goyal said.

A group of ministers will prepare a report after hearing all the problems of MSMEs including tax refunds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GST GST Council GST Council meeting Piyush Goyal BHIM RuPay Digital payment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta