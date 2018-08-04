Home Business

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari invites Indian investors to fund structural construction projects

State Bank of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Highways Authority of India to grant them a term loan facility of Rs 25,000 Crore for the development of road infrastructure.

Minister of Transport andHighways, Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari on Friday invited Indian investors to come forward to fund the structural construction projects in the country.

Gadkari said this while talking at an event where the State Bank of India (SBI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to grant them a term loan facility of Rs 25,000 Crore for the development of road infrastructure.

"Ring Road in Delhi was built within 500 days, a road overbridge (ROB) was built within 100 days. So I think the work culture has changed. We are improving the quality of construction and reducing the cost of construction," the Union Minister said. 

Nitin Gadkari

