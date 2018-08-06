Home Business

Elon Musk planning Tesla mini-car

The 'Model S Radio Flyer' toy car which is currently available for children in the age group of three to eight, comes with a 130-watt battery pack.

Published: 06th August 2018 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Tesla image used for representation purpose.

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Bullish on the performance and increased production of 'Model 3' cars, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now planning to introduce a mini-car.

"We're working on a new Tesla mini-car that can squeeze in an adult," Musk tweeted on Sunday, replying to a user who asked him about a 'Model X Radio Flyer' toy car.

The 'Model S Radio Flyer' toy car which is currently available for children in the age group of three to eight, comes with a 130-watt battery pack.

Musk, however, did not elaborate on when the Tesla mini-car will hit the roads.

The electric car maker reported revenue of $4 billion in the second quarter of 2018, with $2.2 billion in cash in hand.

Tesla is producing roughly 7,000 Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles per week.

In July, Model 3 -- that comes with a base price tag of $35,000 -- not only had the top market share position in its segment in the US, but it also outsold all other mid-sized premium sedans combined -- accounting for 52 per cent of the segment overall.

The company expects to produce 50,000-55,000 Model 3s in Q3.

"We aim to increase production to 10,000 Model 3s per week as fast as we can. We believe that the majority of Tesla's production lines will be ready to produce at this rate by the end of 2018," Musk said during the company's second-quarter results last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Elon Musk Tesla Cars

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta