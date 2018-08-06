Home Business

Indra Nooyi to step down as Pepsico CEO after 12 years; Ramon Laguarta to take over

Laguarta, a 22-year veteran of the company, has been president since September, overseeing global operations, corporate strategy, public policy and government affairs.

Published: 06th August 2018 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi | Reuters

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Indra Nooyi, Pepsico's Indian-origin CEO, will step down after 12 years leading the US food and beverage giant, the company announced today.

Nooyi, 62, will step down on October 3 after 24 years with the company.

She will remain as chairman until early 2019.

President Ramon Laguarta was elected by the board of directors to succeed her.

Laguarta was also elected to the board.

"Growing up in India, I never imagined I'd have the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary company," Nooyi said in a statement. Guided by our philosophy of Performance with Purpose, delivering sustained performance while making more nutritious products, limiting our environmental footprint and lifting up all the communities we serve, we've made a more meaningful impact in people's lives than I ever dreamed possible," she said.

"PepsiCo today is in a strong position for continued growth with its brightest days still ahead," she added.

Laguarta, a 22-year veteran of the company, has been president since September, overseeing global operations, corporate strategy, public policy and government affairs.

Prior to that, Laguarta served in leadership positions in the European and sub-Saharan Africa divisions.

With Nooyi's departure, the rest of PepsiCo's senior leadership team will remain unchanged, the company said.

PepsiCo's premarket stock price declined slightly after the announcement, CNBC reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indra Nooyi Pepsico CEO Ramon Laguarta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta