Home Business

India doubles import tax on 328 textile products 

The move came after the recommendation from the textile ministry, which had said that local manufacturing is suffering due to cheaper imports from China and other neighbouring countries.

Published: 07th August 2018 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

A woman works at a textile mill in Mumbai. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the recommendation by the ministry of textile, the government has announced to double import duty on 328 textile products to 20 per cent, which it says will boost the ailing textile sector, promote local manufacturing and create employment opportunity.

The government informed the parliament that it seeks to “increase customs duty on 328 tariff lines of textile products from the existing rate of 10 per cent to 20 per cent...under Section 159 of the Customs Act, 1962,”a notification tabled by Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan in the Lok Sabha said.

According to finance Ministry sources, the move came after the recommendation from the textile ministry, which had said that local manufacturing is suffering due to cheaper imports from China and other neighbouring countries.

By imposing import duty, government will further enhance employment prospects of the job intensive sector like textile, which roughly employs about 10.5 crore people. The import duty will make local manufacturing more competitive against the cheap imported products.

Also the proposed recommendation for up to 20 per cent duty hike on textile products, will be compatible with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

This is for the second time government increased import duty. Last month, the government had doubled import duty on over 50 textile products -- including jackets, suits and carpets -- to 20 per cent.

As per industry estimates, imports of textile yarn, fabric and made-up articles have grown by 8.58 per cent to $168.64 million in June, of which, about $3 billion were from China. Exports of cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups, handloom products grew by 24 per cent to $986.2 million in the same month. While man-made yarn, fabrics, made-ups exports grew only 8.45 per cent to $403.4 million, while exports of all textile readymade garments dipped by 12.3 per cent to $13.5 billion at the same time.

However, the 20 percent duty will not be applicable to products sourced from Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia countries due to the FTA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
import tax Textile product tax Chinese Tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema