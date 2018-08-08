Home Business

Punjab National Bank reported a loss of Rs 940 crore in first Quarter

Bank managed to cover a substantial portion of the loss by improving performance, focussed loan strategy and series of cost-cutting measures, including shutting international and domestic branches.

Published: 08th August 2018 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The after-effects of fraud by Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi continued to spill over the performance of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in the first quarter, as the bank, continue to report a loss of Rs 940 crore in June Quarter against a profit of Rs 343 crore in the same period last year.

Gross NPAs were at 18.26 per cent in the first quarter as against 13.66 per cent in the year-ago period and 18.38 per cent in the preceding quarter. Net NPAs were at 10.58 per cent in the June quarter as against 8.67 per cent in the year-ago quarter and 11.24 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Provisioning for NPAs stood at Rs 4,981 crore in this quarter as against Rs 2,559 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 16,202 crore in the last quarter. It was partly for providing for the Nirav Modi accounts (Rs 1,863.46 crore) and partly for improving the provision coverage ratio of the bank.

However, the bank managed to cover a substantial portion of the loss by improving performance, focussed loan strategy and series of cost-cutting measures, including shutting international and domestic branches.

In the last quarter of 2017-18, PNB had reported a loss of Rs 13,417 crore on account of fraud- related payout to other bank, high NPAs and losses in the bond portfolio and market capitalisation.

Net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, improved to 2.9 per cent from 2.56 per cent in the year-ago period. Net interest income was up 21.7 per cent to Rs 4,692 crore.

“The bank has been prompt in taking corrective measures. PNB has done introspection and looked at ways to ensure that systems are strengthened,” said Sunil Mehta, managing director and chief executive officer of PNB, at a press conference.

Mehta added that in future the focus of will be on NPA recovery and the has targeted to achieve Rs.20,000 crore from recoveries. The bank has already set up a stressed assets management vertical to recover bad loans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab National Bank quarterly loss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema