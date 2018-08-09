Home Business

Customs Department seeks to proclaim fugitive diamntaire Nirav Modi absconder in duty evasion case

Nirav Modi's firm here had imported rough and unpolished diamonds under a government scheme, whereby import duties were waived if the material was meant for export after processing.

Published: 09th August 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Nirav Modi (File Photo)

By PTI

SURAT: The Customs Department at Surat in Gujarat moved a local court today, requesting that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi be declared an absconder in a duty evasion case.

The department filed an application before Chief Judicial Magistrate B H Kapadia, seeking to proclaim Nirav Modi as absconder under the Code of Criminal Procedure after he failed to respond to an arrest warrant issued by the court in July.

Public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala said that a case for alleged customs duty evasion has been registered against Nirav Modi by the central excise commissioner's office here.

Nirav Modi's firm here had imported rough and unpolished diamonds under a government scheme, whereby import duties were waived if the material was meant for export after processing.

The firm was expected to export these high-value imported diamonds after value addition such as cutting and polishing.

Nirav Modi allegedly sold the diamonds in the domestic market in Surat, thus evading the import duties.

ALSO READ: PNB Scam: Surat court issues arrest warrant against fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi

He exported low-quality diamonds to the US, Dubai and other countries, passing them off as the processed high-quality diamonds which he had imported, according to the case filed against him under the Customs Act.

In March, the Mumbai branch of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had also registered a case against Nirav Modi and his firm located in the Surat Special Economic Zone in the same matter, accusing them of evading customs duty of Rs 52 crore.

Nirav Modi, accused of cheating Punjab National Bank of USD 2 billion in a scam involving Letters Of Undertaking, fled the country in January this year.

The magistrate's court is expected to hear the customs department's application next week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirav Modi PNB Scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema