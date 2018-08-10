ICC to tap MSME sector to expand reach across India

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kolkata-based industry body Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Thursday launched its Southern Regional Council in Hyderabad as part efforts to expand its reach and influence across India.

“India today is home to many youngsters, who in the next decade are going to create world-class companies, offer solutions and solve many problems plaguing the world. This is where I believe ICC has a huge role to play, as these entrepreneurs need proper mentoring,” said Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, at the launch.

Rao added that ICC will find “huge opportunities” by reaching out to the large untapped market of small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs). “... ICC should focus on handholding and mentoring small and medium companies and provide much-needed policy advice and enabling eco-system to them,” he said.

Rao said Telangana government will set up a consultative committee to work with ICC and start engaging with SMEs.

ICC, is the oldest industry body in India and as part of its expansion plan, it is focusing on going hyper-local.

“ICC is planning to focus on more sector-specific issues and reach out to unreached segments, unlike CII and FICCI, who focus more on large corporates. We will work on bringing SMEs and start-ups onto one platform to address the challenges and spot opportunities. While there are about 1,600 members in ICC now, we are planning to add another 300 members through southern regional council by next year,” said T Rajiv Reddy, chairman, ICC Southern Regional Council.