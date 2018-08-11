Home Business

Employee best practices: is amazon turning over a new leaf?

Amazon is in the news, and this time, for all the right reasons.

Published: 11th August 2018 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Gurbir Singh
Express News Service

Amazon is in the news, and this time, for all the right reasons. The company’s India CEO Amit Agarwal has written to employees to encourage a healthy work culture by taking time off for themselves and their families. They have also been told to stop active work by 6 pm and refrain from taking decisions and answering official mails after working hours. Agarwal’s prescription for a happy workforce includes telling employees not to form negative perceptions of co-workers who were “availing of flexible working hours or work-from-home.”

These employee-friendly overtures have surprised many. On the international circuit, Amazon has a reputation of ‘slave-driving’ and beating down attempts to unionise. The Guardian, UK, said ambulances were summoned to British Amazon warehouses 600 times in the last three years to attend to injured or sick employees; the daily also mentions James Bloodworth, a writer who went undercover at an Amazon warehouse in Staffordshire, England, found workers routinely urinating in water bottles to avoid being punished for taking breaks from work.

Another writer, Vanessa Veselka, who sought temporary employment at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters in the US, has documented how employees were forced to work in robotic, fast-paced conditions. Amazon warehouse workers recently also told Business Insider how employees fighting to keep pace were using trash bins to go to the bathroom. The picture that emerges from these reports is a toxic atmosphere in the workplace centred around fear of missing productivity targets.

BAD COMPANY

Jeff Bezos’ $140 billion giant company’s misdoings catch the eye because of Amazon’s sheer size; but look around you and the Bad Company – those with a culture that pushes employees to the brink – is there in every nook and corner. USA Today recently published a list of 20 such “worst companies to work for in the US” based on a tracker called ‘Glassdoor’ that invites employee ratings. The list included the processed food company Kraft Heinz employing 39,000 employees and well known car rental group, Hertz.

Sample what some of the surveys revealed: In the case of the Kraft Heinz Company, the most common complaint by staff is that the company has a poor work-life balance, with one employee having posted “11-hour days have become the norm.” Dozens of employees of a tech company, DXC Technology, posted that the one of the most negative aspects of working at the company “is the lack of pay raises and bonuses.”

For India, NaukriHub.com has brought out a list of worst-paying companies where employee dissatisfaction is high; it shows up start-ups, e-commerce companies and big brands.
Tech company Syntel of Pune had an employee on record saying the salary earned by him was much less than what a gas station worker received. Moreover, the organisation’s employment policies clearly smacked of nepotism and favouritism, and the working atmosphere was also not conducive for career growth. Jindal Steel Works had scores of employees claiming they could only move up the career chain if they greased the palms of manager. Myntra.com, a popular online clothes seller, was skewered by employees for firing personnel at will and not paying full wages for months.

HIGH MORALE, BETTER work

It is a shame that most of these companies pretend not to be mom-and-pop sweat shops but examples of ‘benevolent capitalism’. Three of the most common violations seen in these companies are: Poor salaries and bonuses that don’t match the profits of the company and that can’t buy a decent living standard. Long and harsh working conditions that don’t allow a conducive work-life balance; and third, a toxic work environment or oppression that does not allow career advancement.

Discussing the flip side, what makes for employees satisfaction, Scott Dobroski, a Glassdoor community expert, told researchers, “The three top drivers of long-term employee satisfaction are: company culture, career opportunities and trust in senior leadership.”

The prevailing capitalist logic is to build the company’s bottom line on low wages and squeezing out more by making employees work longer and harder hours. Perhaps, more companies should work on what HR research and the International Labour Organisation has been saying all along: better working conditions, a living wage, and rewards for good performance to induce higher productivity. Higher employee morale leads to better talent retention and therefore, better customer relations. End result: a more profitable company.

Maybe, we can start with Amazon Seattle emulating the good practices prescribed by Amazon India head Amit Agarwal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual