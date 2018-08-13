Home Business

Buying a property? Make sure your broker and builder are RERA registered

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 enacted by Parliament seeks to protect home-buyers against developers’ and property brokers’ misdeeds.

Published: 13th August 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Deepthi Nandan Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 enacted by Parliament seeks to protect home-buyers against developers’ and property brokers’ misdeeds. It is essential for the home buyers to verify that their builder and broker both are registered with Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

“We have heard of home buyers complain about builders promising a house of certain specifications and finally delivering another one or of brokers misrepresenting facts in terms of property specifications or price. These complaints will now become a thing of past, once RERA comes into force effectively across all states. If a builder or broker fails to deliver what they promised before closing the transaction, the home buyers will have a legal recourse under RERA. While most of the home buyers are aware of what RERA offers them in terms of builders, many are unaware that brokers too come under the purview of RERA,” said Gummi Ram Reddy, a senior representative of CREDAI.

It has been more than a year since RERA Act came into force and most of the states have started implementing the landmark Act which is expected to bring in discipline in the sector and eliminate unscrupulous players. While states like Maharashtra and Karnataka already have a fully functional RERA, states like Telangana are yet to start implementation on a full scale.

RERA Act is mostly uniform across India, with some minor changes being done to suit each state’s specific requirements. The home buyers can check with the local RERA authorities if their broker is registered under body or check the state’s RERA website.

“Mere regulation is not enough; home buyers need to be made aware of the provision. Many home buyers do not know that even property brokers need to be registered with RERA. If they transact through a RERA registered broker, then they will have a legal option to pursue or complain and protect their interest. Broker ecosystem is highly unorganised and unprofessional. The Act will help home buyers if they ensure that the builder and the broker are both registered under RERA,” suggested K Sreedhar Reddy, Treasurer, Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless