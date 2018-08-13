CPCL elevates R Srikanthan as Director-Technical

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian Oil Group company Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd today said R Srikanthan has taken over as its Director-Technical with immediate effect.

Prior to taking up the new role, he was serving the company as its Chief General Manager-Cauvery Basin Refinery, Chennai Petroleum Corporation said in a BSE filing.

Srikanthan has over three decades of experience at CPCL in various areas including project development, operations, production planning, process engineering.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 342.20 apiece, up by 0.29 per cent over the previous close in BSE.

