Oyo acquires Weddingz.in for undisclosed amount

With more than 10 million marriages in India held annually, the segment holds immense potential for innovation, improvement and standardisation of processes, the statement said.

NEW DELHI: Hospitality firm OYO today said it has acquired wedding banquet company Weddingz.in for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition is a step towards the company expanding its playfield to real estate sector, OYO said in a statement.

"What this partnership facilitates is combining OYO's capabilities of asset management and technology with the scale Weddingz.in offers in India's fragmented USD 40 billion weddings industry," OYO Chief Strategy Officer Maninder Gulati said.

"This alliance will work towards simplifying wedding planning for Indians while tapping the enormous opportunities this space offers," Weddingz.in Founder Sandeep Lodha said.

 

