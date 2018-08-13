Home Business

Sensex dives 288 points; Nifty slips below 11,400 in early trade

The BSE 30-share barometer tanked 288.16 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 37,581.07. The gauge had lost 155.14 in the previous session.

Published: 13th August 2018 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex fell over 288 points and the NSE Nifty dipped below the 11,400-level in opening trade today on heavy losses in PSUs, auto, metal and banking counters amid a global rout in equity markets.

A weak trend in Asia coupled with sell-offs on Wall Street last week and a slump in the Turkish lira dampened the sentiment globally, traders said.

The BSE 30-share barometer tanked 288.16 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 37,581.07. The gauge had lost 155.14 in the previous session.

Sectoral indices led by PSU, metal, infrastructure, power, oil & gas, auto, capital goods, realty and consumer durables were trading in the negative terrain, falling by up to 1.43 per cent.

The NSE Nifty was trading down by 83.75 points, or 0.73 per cent, at 11,345.75.

The laggards were Vedanta, Tata Motors, NTPC, HDFC, Power Grid, RIL, ONGC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank and L&T, falling up to 3.98 per cent.

Foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 510.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 457.83 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Asian shares tumbled after investor sentiment took a hit amid the slump in the Turkish currency, lira, on geopolitical developments.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.44 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 0.83 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.94 per cent in their late morning deals.

US stocks dropped on Friday, triggered by fears over the sell-offs in the lira after US President Donald Trump said he had approved the doubling of metal tariffs against Turkey on Friday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.77 per cent lower on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless