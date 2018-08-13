Home Business

Techno Mobile brings AI-powered camera smartphone, full view display in sub 8K category

Published: 13th August 2018 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

The Techno Camon iACE series

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Underpinning its USP of camera & full view display, Techno Mobile, the premium smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings, on Monday announced the launch of Camon iACE & iSKY 2 priced at Rs 6,799 and 7,499 respectively.

The sale of Camon iACE starts from Monday and will be available Pan India through 35,000 plus retail outlets.

Whereas CAMON iSKY 2 will be available for sale from August 20.

As the brand continues to witness a sharp rise in demand and remarkable acceptance for the CAMON series in India, Tecno is adding yet another dimension in the sub 8K smartphone category to fulfill its promise of making best smartphone camera technology accessible to all at best price in the segment.

Both the devices, flaunt 13 MP AI rear camera, AI-powered selfie, 5.

5 inch HD+ screen with 18:9 Full View display, 3050 mAh battery, and Face Unlock, according to a company release here.

Transsion India CMO Gaurav Tikoo said, "Millennials are turning out to be a creative force and have defined the mobile photography space in their own unique manner and style.

They are in love with the idea of taking endless selfies and are enthusiastically sharing it across social media platforms.

Hence, we believe that the youth aspires for a device that represent them and syncs well with their youthful and fashionable personality and our 'Camon' series resonates well with these expectations with its brand persona."

TAGS
Techno Mobile AI-powered smartphone artificial intelligence Camon iACE

Comments

