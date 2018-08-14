Home Business

Adani Green Energy says SECI scraps its arm's 300 MW awarded solar capacities

The SECI had reportedly canceled the tenders for 2,400 MW capacities out of 3,000 MW went under the hammer in July 2018.

Published: 14th August 2018 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) today said that Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has annulled the tender won by its arm Mahoba Solar (UP) Private Ltd.

"AGEL through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mahoba Solar (UP) Private Ltd had won a tender for setting up 300 MWac solar generation projects floated by SECI. The said tender has been annulled by the SECI," AGEL said in a BSE filing According to statement with this (subsequent to this tender annulment), the AGEL's portfolio of renewable generation capacity now stands at 3.20 GWac with 1.96 GWac operational projects and balance 1.24 GWac in the development stage.

Earlier this month the SECI had reportedly canceled the tenders for 2,400 MW capacities out of 3,000 MW went under the hammer in July 2018. The AGEL arm was one of the successful bidders under that auction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adani Green Energy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
California fire evacuees' dogs in shelters
50 years on, visitors still drawn to Beatles' Indian hideaway
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss