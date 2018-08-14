Home Business

New transaction structure based on per passenger yield for airlines

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said the new concession agreement is meant to realise the growth in the aviation sector.

Published: 14th August 2018 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of an airport used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a view to providing better service quality at the upcoming airports, Ministry of Civil Aviation has proposed a new transaction structure based on per passenger aeronautical yield.

Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu said that the new policy will do away with the old revenue share structure and will help inviting more investors.

“The new model will be based on passengers entering the airport. This will be the most transparent method. With new technology, the headcount is far easier. We are also in the process of introducing Digiyatra,” Prabhu said.

Speaking further, the minister said that the new model will encourage increased private investment. Currently, the transaction structure for airports, run under the joint venture route, is based on a revenue-sharing model.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said the new concession agreement is meant to realise the growth in the aviation sector. “This necessitates massive investment in the aviation space and construction of more Greenfield airports. The new structure will make travel more affordable as the yield per passenger will be pre-determined by the concessioning authority,” he said, adding that its guiding principles are affordability, sustainability and predictability.

Under the proposed model concession agreement, the total aeronautical collections by concessionaire (airport operator) like landing and parking charges when measured per passenger basis will not exceed Rs 400. The concessionaire has to give Rs 20 per passenger per year to the concessioning authority plus an additional amount as the concession fee.

“It is this additional amount of concession fee that will be the biddable parameter. The additional amount could range from Rs 10 to Rs 50 depending on how attractive the concession is. The concession period will be 40 years,” Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said.

The proposed model will be placed in the public domain for feedback till September 14. Upcoming greenfield airport at Jewar in Greater Noida will be constructed under the new model. Moreover, 10 per cent of the total area has been earmarked for real estate development under this.

The other advantage is that the quality of services will also be pre-determined and standards of services will be evaluated every six months by the airport regulator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
airports passenger yield Ministry of Civil aviation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss