Snuggy baby diapers relaunched in India, eyes 10 per cent market share

The Snuggy brand, one of the first diaper brands to hit the market, was originally introduced in Kerala in 1998 before it was acquired by Godrej.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sunggy, one of India's leading baby diaper brands, was relaunched in the country on Monday in Kochi. The brand was acquired by Mumbai-based Noble Hygiene last month from Godrej Consumer Products Limited.

Nobel Hygiene aims to acquire a 10 percent market share in the 6500-crore baby diaper market in the country. With approximately 27 million babies being born in India each year, the segment witnesses an annual growth of 14 per cent. The Kerala market size is estimated at 300 crores.

The Snuggy brand, one of the first diaper brands to hit the market, was originally introduced in Kerala in 1998 before it was acquired by Godrej. Kamal Johari, Managing Director, Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd, said: “Snuggy was the first Indian baby diaper brand and has its roots in Kerala. As India’s largest disposable hygiene manufacturer, we are proud to have acquired this gem to make it popular once again. On this auspicious occasion of Onam, we are happy to reintroduce this brand to the market, and we aspire to do justice to its legacy. ”

Today, pampers by Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Mamy Poko by Japanese company Unicharm are estimated to have a 50 per cent and 36 per cent share of the domestic market, respectively. Nobel Hygiene owns diaper brand Teddy, which will continue to exist alongside the Snuggy brand. Teddy has a 5 percent market share.

