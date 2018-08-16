Conventus 2018: The Annual Management Conclave at IMI, New Delhi - Learning Meets Experience

By Sponsored Post

New Delhi: International Management Institute, New Delhi, will be organizing one of its most anticipated events this month, the three day long Annual Management Conclave, Conventus’18. The theme for this edition "Embracing Innovation- A New Imperative for Competitive Advantage and Survival” is set to look at how the modern landscape evolves with developments and innovations.

Conventus will cover 9 summits on various business domains, such as Marketing, Finance, Operations, and Human Resources. Prominent speakers, regarded as experts in their field of work, will be delivering informative talks, giving insights on how their industry is embracing innovation and engaging in debates as the conversation grows around the discussion.

This year’s theme boldly speaks out on the necessities of today’s world. Innovation isn’t limited to an idea or technology, it is a process of turning that idea into a reality. We need to integrate technological advancements with the needs of the people. If it doesn’t serve the basic purpose of facilitating the requirements of this age, it is of no use. The time has come when we embrace innovation and work towards a more efficient and cohesive world. Today, the environment is very dynamic, organizations who keep an eye on the upcoming opportunity and seize it via agile evolution and daunting innovations in the current business environment will not only survive, but also successfully compete and flourish. To stand still in the ever-evolving corporate space is as good as a death sentence. The right innovative techniques can help you save precious time, money, and take your business to new frontiers.

The conclave will witness 55+ eminent speakers, such as, Mr. Deepit Purkayastha (Co-founder, InShorts), Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat (Member, NITI Aayog), Mr. Bhrigu Joshi (Director HR, MakeMyTrip), Mr. Prashant Singh (VP, Product, PayTM), Mr. Apul Choudhary (VP, Global Operations and Analytics, American Express), Shri I.S. Jha (Chairman & MD, Power Grid), Mr. Rajiv Bhalla (VP and MD, Barco India), who have been successfully leading organizations to new frontiers. The speakers will share their experience and talk about how innovation is driving the present business scenario.

Last year, Conventus explored the theme ‘Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics: Leading Innovation Towards Obsolescence’, by providing the audience a platform to delve into the intricacies and implications of the various innovations occurring in the arena of technology. The conclave was blessed by the presence of dignified personalities, such as Ajay Kapoor (CFO, Tata Power), Mr. Arun Malhotra (MD, Nissan), Ms Smriti Krishna Singh (Chief Human Resources Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India), Mr Paras Kaushik (Vice-President, HR, Aditya Birla Group), Mr Peeyush Bajpai (Director, Nielson Co), Dr. Avik Sarkar (Officer on Special Duty (OSD), NITI Aayog), who shared their knowledge and learnings from their rich experience with the curious minds of IMI, New Delhi.

Nestled in the Qutub Institutional Area, International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi was established in 1981 in collaboration with IMI Geneva (now IMD Lausanne). IMI, New Delhi is India’s first corporate sponsored business school established with the support of corporate houses like: RPG Enterprises, Nestle, ITC, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, BOC and Williamson Magor. It is internationally accredited by Association of MBAs (AMBA), UK and most of its PGDM programmes are nationally accredited by National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

The 17th of August 2018 will witness the commencement of the seventh edition of Conventus, three days following the commencement, IMI, New Delhi will be the place where ideas, experience, and learning will come together. Conventus'18 will provide a platform to delve into the knowledge and experiences of the industry experts and ﬁnd opinions, answers to the challenge of technological unemployment. It would be an intriguing and enlightening experience as well for the students of business management, helping them derive wisdom and insights to gear up for their corporate careers ahead. For more information visit our website http://www.events.imi.edu/conventus2018