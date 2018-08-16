Home Business

Exhibition industry wants government to fix GST, other issues

Though the exhibition and events industry is growing in India, there are several issues

Published: 16th August 2018 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By J Deepthi Nandan Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Though the exhibition and events industry is growing in India, there are several issues such as rationalisation of GST and easing of permission processes that need to be addressed to enable growth of the sector. Currently, about 18 per cent GST is levied on companies or entrepreneurs participating in any trade exhibition. 

“Generally, 80 per cent of businesses participating in trade and other exhibitions in India are MSMEs, for whom 18 per cent GST is high. There are also issues regarding availing input credit. There are instances where the event organisers set up offices in the states where they hold exhibitions, just to ensure that the input tax credit is availed smoothly. The exhibition space is growing in India, and to enable growth of the sector, the government should levy 5 per cent GST on MSMEs participating in trade expos and permit venues to levy IGST (instead of CGST) on event organisers from other states,” said KV Nagendra Prasad, president, Indian Exhibition Industry Association.

Representatives of the exhibition industry have been demanding that the government include it in the list of ‘Champion Sectors’ identified by the Department of Commerce. This will aid the growth of the industry by easing and streamlining permission processes for conducting expos, provide them incentives, increase their access to capital and other benefits, insiders believe.   “When we approached the government, they were of the opinion that as tourism and hospitality sectors have been included in the Champion Sectors plan, there is no need for the exhibition industry. But the exhibitions industry is a completely different one, which requires special focus to develop,” Prasad added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GST exhibition industry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States