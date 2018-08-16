Home Business

Falling rupee not cause of worry: Niti Aayog V-C Rajiv Kumar

Rupee should be realistically valued and should not be overvalued, Kumar said, adding that the exchange rate is a price which should reflect true equilibrium between demand and supply.

Published: 16th August 2018 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog Vice-president Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog Vice-president Rajiv Kumar. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar today said the falling rupee is not a cause of worry as it is getting back to its natural value.

"The rupee rose by about 17 per cent during the last three years. Since the beginning of this year, rupee has declined by only 9.8 per cent.So, it has recovered. It is rather coming back to its natural value," he said on the sidelines of an event organised by Nabard here.

Rupee should be realistically valued and should not be overvalued, he said, adding that the exchange rate is a price which should reflect true equilibrium between demand and supply.

He pointed out that one should not be under the impression that appreciation of rupee is a sign of a good economy.

To a question if the depreciating Indian currency was a cause of worry, Kumar said, "certainly not.

" Continuing its free fall, the rupee today slumped 43 paise against the dollar to trade at a life-time low of 70.32 on strong demand for the US currency.

Allaying concerns about state of India's economy, he said, "Our rate of growth is up. Our exports are also beginning to rise. Our agriculture production is up. Our employment growth is up."

While releasing Nabard All India Rural Financial Inclusion Survey, Kumar said India has a capability of doubling farm income in the next few year as the Prime Minister promised yesterday.

India has already achieved food sufficiency and there is efficient distribution network as well, he said.

Having done this, the country be preparing itself for agriculture export, he said, adding that it would require mindset and analytical change to think as the nation which could substantially export agro products.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee Rajiv Kumar Niti Aayog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States