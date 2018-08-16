Home Business

Pending investor grievances drop 16 per cent till financial year 2018 end 

The number of pending actionable grievances stood at 4,476 as of March 31, 2017.

Published: 16th August 2018 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Investor grievances pending with Sebi dropped by 16 per cent to nearly 3,800 at the end of 2017-18 with the markets regulator working on their expeditious disposal, according to a Sebi report.

The number of pending actionable grievances stood at 4,476 as of March 31, 2017.

According to the SCORES data, such complaints numbered at 3,771 as of March 31, 2018, registering a fall of 15.75 per cent from the year-ago period.

Pending actionable grievances exclude the complaints against which regulatory action has been initiated.

Also, there has been a 13-fold plunge in a number of the pending grievances at the end of the previous fiscal in comparison to the conclusion of the financial year 2008-09, when the number stood at 49,113.

"The number of pending grievances has been steadily declining over the years due to expeditious disposal at the end of Sebi," the report said.

Out of the pendency of 3,771 grievances, 3,124 are pending for less than six months.

"Further, only 647 grievances are pending for more than six months as on March 31, 2018, as compared to 984 grievances being pending for more than six months as on March 31, 2017," the report noted.

The Sebi Complaints Redressal System (SCORES) is a centralised web-based grievance remedial platform.

It enables market intermediaries and listed companies to receive complaints online from investors, redress them and report redressal online.

The regulator received 43,131 investor complaints during 2017-18, as against 40,000 in the previous fiscal, according to the report.

"The number of investor complaints received by Sebi on cumulative basis increased from 30,03,454 as on March 31, 2017, to 30,46,585 as on March 31, 2018," the report said.

Also, 43,308 complaints were redressed by Sebi during 2017-18, in comparison to 49,301 in 2016-17.

Cumulatively, the number of redressed complaints stood at 29,19,690 till the end of 2017-18, while 28,76,382 grievances were taken care of till the conclusion of the previous fiscal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Investor grievance SEBI Complaints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States