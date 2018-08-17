Home Business

Equity indices open in green; Sensex gains over 200 points

At 9.19 a.m. the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,441.35 points, higher by 56.30 points or 0.49 per cent from its previous close.

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File | Reuters )

By IANS

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Friday with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gaining over 200 points, supported by broadly positive cues from the global markets.

According to market observers, healthy buying activity was witnessed in banking, auto and metal stocks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex which had opened at 37,898.60 points, traded at 37,891.56 points, higher by 228 points or 0.61 per cent from its previous close of 37,663.56 points.

So far, it has touched an intra-day high of 37,926.47 points and a low of 37,840.16 points.

