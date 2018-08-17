Home Business

Income Tax collection at record Rs 10 lakh crore: CBDT

This is 16.7 per cent higher than Rs 6,082 crore collected in the preceding year.

Published: 17th August 2018 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Income Tax collection in the country stood at a record Rs 10.03 lakh crore during 2017-18, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) today said.

Addressing a two-day conference of Income Tax Administrators of Eastern Zone here, Shabri Bhattasali, Member of CBDT said that during 2017-18, a record number of 6.92 crore I-T returns were filed, which was 1.31 crore more than 5.61 crore returns filed in 2016-17.

The I-T Department added 1.06 crore new return filers during 2017-18 and aims to add 1.25 crore new filers for the current year.

In the North East region, this number was 1.89 lakh, she said.

L C Joshi Ranee, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, North Eastern Region said that Rs 7,097 crore tax was collected from the region during 2017-18.

This is 16.7 per cent higher than Rs 6,082 crore collected in the preceding year, Ranee said.

He said the target in the region for 2018-19 has been fixed at Rs 8,357 crore, 17.75 per cent more than last years collection.

Stating that the department is committed to meet the target tax collection, increase taxpayer base and deliver superior services, 'Aaykar Seva Kendras' have already been opened in 22 out of 29 stations in NER.

New offices are being opened in far-flung areas to deliver taxpayer services, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Income Tax Income Tax collection CBDT I-T returns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics