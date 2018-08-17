Home Business

PVR completes acquisition of 71.6 per cent stake of SPI Cinemas

Last week, PVR had announced to acquire 71.69 per cent stake in SPI Cinemas for about Rs 633 crore, in an all-cash deal.

Published: 17th August 2018 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

PVR theatre (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading multiplex operator PVR today said it has completed the acquisition of 71.69 per cent share of South India-based chain SPI Cinemas.

SPI Cinemas operates 76 screens across 17 properties in 10 cities under several brands such as Sathyam, Escape, Palazzo, The Cinema and S2 Cinema.

It reported revenue of Rs 309.6 crore in FY 2017-18.

"PVR Ltd has completed the acquisition of 71.69 per cent of the paid share capital of SPI involving the acquisition of 1,91,534 equity shares constituting 61.65 per cent of the paid-up share capital of SPI from SS Theatres LLP and 31,177 equity shares consisting 10.04 per cent of the paid-up share capital of SPI from SV Swaroop Reddy," PVR said in a regulatory filing.

Last week, PVR had announced to acquire 71.69 per cent stake in SPI Cinemas for about Rs 633 crore, in an all-cash deal.

PVR's board had also approved the issuance of 1.6 million shares of PVR for the residual stake.

"The proposed acquisition is in line with the company's continual growth and expansion strategy. Such inorganic growth will enable the company to expand its presence in South India," PVR had said.

In 2016, PVR had also acquired 32 screens of DT cinemas from realty major DLF for Rs 433 crore.

PVR currently operates 634 Screens in 53 Cities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PVR SPI Cinemas acquisition Sathyam cinemas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics