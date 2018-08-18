JD Sports opens offshore tech centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : UK-based sports fashion retail company JD Sports Fashion has launched an offshore technology development centre in Hitech City, Hyderabad. The centre, which spreads over 35,000 sqft, was set up with an investment of `10 crore and has a headcount of over 200.This is JD Sports’ first offshore centre and second tech development centre after its headquarters in the UK.

The sports retailer has over 1,500 stores in 16 countries. “We also have a vibrant online presence, with each country having a specific website where customers can place orders. So, technology plays an important role for us. The tech development centre in Hyderabad will focus on software testing, app development, e-commerce applications and digital marketing tools,” said Ganesh Sivangula, head, JD Sports Fashion India.