Home Business

Stock markets continue winning bid, set records

Indian markets seem to have gathered momentum after snapping their two-day losing streak, with benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 scaling fresh lifetime highs on Friday.

Published: 18th August 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

sensex_traders_Reuters

The broad-based NSE Nifty went up by 41.55 points or 0.38 per cent to 10,809.20 (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian markets seem to have gathered momentum after snapping their two-day losing streak, with benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 scaling fresh lifetime highs on Friday. The rally was led by uninterrupted buying from domestic institutional investors amid positive global cues.
While Sensex rebounded by over 284 points (0.75 per cent) to close at 37,947.88, Nifty 50 climbed 85.70 points (0.75 per cent), to end at a new record of 11,470.75. It surpassed its previous closing high of 11,470.70 on August 9. In intraday trade, Sensex hit the day’s high of 38,022.32 on a flurry of buying. Provisional data shows domestic institutional investors bought shares worth `133.78 crore while foreign portfolio investors sold equities worth `825.08 crore.

“The markets are largely ignoring the rhetoric of global trade wars and rupee depreciation (read dollar appreciation). Quality stocks are seeing more buying interest on every smaller fall, in turn making those more expensive and taking markets to new highs,” said Devang Mehta, Head (Equity Advisory), Centrum Wealth Management.

Among the sectoral indices, all except oil and gas finished with gains, led by metal, FMCG, realty, auto and banking. ITC, Yes Bank, SBI, Vedanta, HUL, Tata Motors, ITC, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers, rising up to 3.76 per cent, while the major losers were Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, ONGC, Coal India and Bajaj Auto.Mehta said the one characteristic of the market from here on will be intermittent bouts of volatility, which investors need to utilise tactfully for creation and realigning of portfolios.

Asian shares too won a modest reprieve, led by Japan stocks, on easing trade tensions between the US and China as well as recovery of Turkey’s lira. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.5 per cent, while stocks in Seoul and Hong Kong were also higher. However, the Chinese share markets were hardly impressive, with the Shanghai composite index falling 1.3 per cent. In contrast, European shares were lower as investors’ worries about the European Bank’s exposure to Turkey came in line with the expectations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
stock market NSE BSE Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics