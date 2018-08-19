Home Business

Government eyes extra revenue from tax recoveries

An additional Rs 15,000 cr-Rs 20,000 cr will be garnered from aggressive tax collection.

Published: 19th August 2018 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Fearing increasing expenditure and widening fiscal deficit, the Central government is banking on aggressive tax collection and recovery, and is targeting an additional Rs 15,000 crore revenue from recoveries of pending tax dues. “The tax collection in the first quarter is better, it’s only going to improve. Apart from the initial target set by the revenue department, we aim to add at least Rs15,000-20,000 crore through strict compliance and recoveries from defaulters,” a revenue department official told The Sunday Standard.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Income-Tax (I-T) collection stood at a record Rs 10.03 trillion during FY18. The I-T department added 10.6 million new return filers during the fiscal. However, given that this is the last year of the current government in office, populist measures like reducing GST on many items and MSP hike, along with weaker global cues, may take a toll on the economy. Analysts worry about the possibility of a higher-than-budgeted expenditure in the election year. 

Earlier this week, India Ratings and Research had revised India’s GDP forecast from 7.4 per cent to 7.2 per cent. A UBS report has warned that there is a risk of the Central government breaching its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of the GDP by at least 20 bps in FY19, unless it adjusts expenditure or if the non-GST revenue collection turns higher-than-budgeted.

The government is planning to achieve the higher targets by stronger recovery and focussed crackdown on tax defaulters.“The government has given additional targets both for personal income tax and corporate tax. An additional revenue of Rs 10,000 crore is targeted from corporate income tax alone and the department is aggressively sending notices to defaulters. In the coming months, a special team will be formed for regions like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where we expect better recovery,” the official said, adding that increased penalty may ensure better compliance. 

As per the new rules, a small taxpayer whose gross total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh will be liable to pay a maximum penalty of Rs 1,000. If an individual has missed the Jule 31 deadline, a penalty of Rs 5,000 will be levied, if the ITR is furnished before December 31. A late fee of Rs 10,000 will be levied after that.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony