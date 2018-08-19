Home Business

High growth under UPA government led to dramatic economic collapse: NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that over 10 per cent growth rate during the Rajiv Gandhi government was debt funded, leading to the disastrous collapse of growth in 1990-92.

Published: 19th August 2018 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog Vice-president Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog Vice-president Rajiv Kumar. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: NITI Aayog today attributed the high growth achieved during the UPA government to the untenable fiscal deficit and reckless expansion of bank credit that led to the dramatic economic collapse.

ALSO READ: GDP growth over 10 per cent during Congress-led UPA's tenure

Similarly, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that over 10 per cent growth rate during the Rajiv Gandhi government was debt funded, leading to the disastrous collapse of growth in 1990-92 forcing India to physically transfer gold reserves abroad to avoid a debt service default.

Kumar was reacting to news reports about National Statistical Commission (NSC) sub-committee's estimates of GDP growth series with the 2011-12 base.

As per the back series data on GDP, Indian economy clocked a 10.08 per cent growth rate in 2006-07 under the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the highest since the liberalisation of the economy in 1991.

On the other hand, the NITI Aayog vice-chairman said in a series of tweets that growth rate under four years of the Modi government is still higher than the last four years of UPA.

He said NSC sub-committee's estimates of GDP growth series with the 2011-12 base are yet unofficial.

"However, the following facts are clear. Higher growth rate in 2009-2011 and in previous years was funded by untenable fiscal deficit and reckless expansion of commercial bank credit which was surely unsustainable.

This led to a dramatic economic collapse and growth floundered spectacularly in last 3 years of UPA II," he said.

This, Kumar added, is reflected in Sudipto Mundle committee's estimates on the back series as well -- 7.05 per cent in 2011-12; 5.42 per cent in 2012-13; and 6.05 per cent in 2013-14.

"India was branded as part of the Fragile 5. Rupee's exchange rate went into a free fall during May-August 2013, declining almost 25 per cent in 4 months," Kumar said in another tweet.

Growth rate under four years of the Modi government is still higher than the growth rate of the last four years of UPA.

This is being managed despite the pernicious legacy of massive NPAs, de-leveraging of commercial bank credit and an uncertain global trade environment, he added.

Moreover, strong foundations have been laid out during the past 4 years for sustained high and inclusionary growth in the future, Kumar said.

The National Statistics Commission had set up the committee to recommend suitable measures to strengthen systems and processes for collection, collation and dissemination of these statistics with the possibility for improving timeliness.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser to the finance ministry, said the suggested back series shows that growth had already accelerated to over 8 per cent in 2003-04, following a series of important reforms under the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Thus, the strong performance of subsequent years had a lot to do with the momentum that had already been built up," he said in a tweet.

Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Surjit Bhalla also said that new GDP data does not change the reality that 'macro-economic instability' was highest under the previous UPA government period.

In a tweet on new GDP series, Shamika Ravi, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)said: "1) Glad that sceptics finally accept its credibility.

2) UPA 1 inherited & steered a structurally sound, accelerating economy but UPA2's irresponsible, unsustainable policies lead to high inflation and growth slowdown.

3)Quality of growth matters!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NITI Aayog UPA government fiscal deficit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony