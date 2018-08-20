Home Business

Rupee recovers 38 paise against US dollar in early trade 

The Indian currency had collapsed to a historic intra-day trading low of 70.40 before closing at a fresh lifetime low of 70.15 per dollar on Thursday, down by 26 paise or 0.37 per cent.

Published: 20th August 2018 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

rupee-reuters-1-1

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee today recovered from its all-time low by rising 38 paise to 69.77 against the US dollar in early trade at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on fresh selling of the greenback by exporters and banks ahead of US-China trade talks this week.

Besides, the dollar weakened against other currencies overseas as demand for the safe-currency receded on optimism over a reduction in US-China trade tensions, helping the domestic currency rebound, forex dealers said.

A higher opening in the equity market also supported the rupee's recovery, they said.

The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied by 178.77 points, or 0.47 per cent, to quote at an all-time high of 38,126.65 (intra-day) in early trade today.

The broader NSE Nifty too breached the 11,500-mark for the first time.

The Indian currency had collapsed to a historic intra-day trading low of 70.40 before closing at a fresh lifetime low of 70.15 per dollar on Thursday, down by 26 paise or 0.37 per cent.

Forex market was shut on Friday on account of Parsi New Year.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought stocks worth a net of Rs 147.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) accumulated stocks worth a net of Rs 151.89 crore on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee Exchange rate Rupee value

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony