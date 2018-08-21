Home Business

NCLAT grants stay on Jyoti Structures liquidation proceeding

The order to stay the liquidation proceedings comes after investors led by Sharad Sanghi, founder, Netmagic Solutions, and 800 employees of the corporate debtor, appealed against it.

Published: 21st August 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Jyoti Structures Limited (Photo | Jyoti Structures Limited/Official Website)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday granted a stay on the liquidation order passed against construction engineering company Jyoti Structures Limited. The case will come up for next hearing on September 18, 2018.

The case of Jyoti Structures was the first one that headed for liquidation from the Reserve Bank of India’s first list of 12 large accounts shortlisted for insolvency proceedings in June 2017. It was admitted for proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in July 2017.

The order to stay the liquidation proceedings comes after investors led by Sharad Sanghi, founder, Netmagic Solutions, and 800 employees of the corporate debtor, appealed against it. Jyoti Structures owes about Rs 8,000 crore to its lenders. As part of the resolution plan, banks were to incur a haircut of about 60 per cent on the principal amount. Sanghi and a consortium of investors — including Madhusudan Kela, chief investment strategist at Reliance Capital, and Manish Kejriwal, managing partner of Kedaara Capital — were the only applicants interested in acquiring the company.

Their resolution plan was approved by 81 per cent of the lenders, more than the IBC-stipulated 66 per cent, but DBS Bank, one of the financial creditors, voted against the plan. Subsequently, the Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Process deadline of 270 days passed in July. The resolution professional sought an eight-day extension last month, which was again opposed by the DBS Bank. Consequently, the NCLT rejected the plan and asked the resolution professional to file for liquidation on July 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jyoti Structures NCLAT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony