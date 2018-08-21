Tanla Solutions acquires Karix Mobile for Rs 340 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based Tanla Solutions on Monday signed a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Karix Mobile and its wholly owned subsidiary Unicel from GSO Capital Partners, a Blackstone Company, at an enterprise value of Rs 340 crore.

GSO will receive a cash payment of Rs112 crore and Tanla stocks worth Rs125 crore. Tanla will take over a debt of Rs103 crore, said a press release.With a combined revenue of Rs1,170 crore, Tanla will emerge as a leading cloud communications firm in India providing formidable digital transformation strategies.